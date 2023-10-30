Submit Photos/Videos
‘You don’t hurt yourself’: Seniors enjoy exercise in the water

Water aerobics
Water aerobics(wrdw)
By Will Volk
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chances are you’ve heard of water aerobics, but do you know all of its benefits?

We visited Brandon Wilde Retirement Community to check out their weekly water aerobics program.

“I don’t do any exercise on the land, which I should do, but I prefer the water,” said Christa Michael, a resident at Brandon Wilde.

She says this is a much better way to exercise.

“If you make a mistake or you fall over, you don’t hurt yourself,” she said.

An injury roughly 15 years ago got Dee Chang into water aerobics.

“I fell and broke both my wrists and my right elbow,” said Chang.

Water aerobics is how she recovered.

“You can do exercises no matter what shape you’re in when you’re in the water,” said Chang.

She moved to Brandon Wilde last year and offered to share what she knows with the rest of the community.

Chang says it’s a good workout for anyone.

“For people, who shall we say enjoy their food, it’s particularly good for them, because walk in the water, and suddenly that weight you’re carrying around is not what it was,” she said.

Michael says this helps her stay healthy.

“I’m old, and life is still enjoyable, but this is part of it, exercise,” said Michael.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

