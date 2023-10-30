What’s the top Halloween candy in Georgia, South Carolina?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heading into the eeriest day of the year, what’s the favorite Halloween candy in Georgia and South Carolina?

If sales are any indicator, peanut butter cups are the top treat in the two-state region, according to Kroger.

Reese’s Pumpkins are currently in the lead, followed closely by Brach’s candy corn.

Mixed variety bags featuring fruity and chocolate treats are in fourth and fifth place.

Last Halloween, Kroger shoppers purchased more than 11.5 million bags of treats – including 7.6 million pounds of chocolate – to celebrate the season.

By the way, peanut butter cups were also the 2022 winner.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.