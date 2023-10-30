Submit Photos/Videos
VA Augusta hosts virtual session on emergency mental health care

By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Veterans Affairs Augusta will host a virtual town hall for veterans and the community to learn more about emergency mental health care options on Monday.

The meeting will focus on emergency health care for those who experience suicidal thoughts and for those who can help.

The Veterans Comprehensive Prevention Access to Care and Treatment Act expanded VA Augusta’s ability to provide and cover treatment for those in a crisis.

The meeting starts around 10 a.m. today.

You can find out how to join the call on the VA Augusta events page.

