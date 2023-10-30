Submit Photos/Videos
Thomson High math teacher, alumni awarded Teacher of the Year

Dottie Thomas, Thomson High School, Teacher of the Year 2023
Dottie Thomas, Thomson High School, Teacher of the Year 2023(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County School district has announced a Thomson High School teacher for Teacher of the Year.

Thomson High School’s Dottie Thomas was selected out of six finalists.

McDuffie County Teacher of the Year 2023 finalists
McDuffie County Teacher of the Year 2023 finalists(Contributed)

She went to Thomson High herself and teaches honors math.

Thomas will now represent McDuffie County in the 2025 Georgia Teacher of the Year program.

A big congratulations to Thomas in McDuffie County.

