Suspect sought in Augusta shooting over the weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man wanted on a charge of aggravated assault.

Daniel Ortalaza, 39, is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

He’s wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday in the 2100 block of Stevens Road, according to deputies.

He’s homeless and is known to frequent the area near Stevens Road, according to deputies.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call Investigator Alex Haskins at 706-821-1078 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080

