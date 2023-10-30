Suspect found guilty of manslaughter in Augusta Mall killing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in a 2020 killing at Augusta Mall has been found guilty in a jury trial.

Tony Rodrequez Burton, 40, of Augusta, stood trial for the Oct. 3, 2020 shooting that claimed the life of Derell Demarcus Little, 26, of Augusta.

A Richmond County jury found the defendant guilty of two counts of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, according to Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams.

Evidence at trial revealed that the incident began as a fight in the mall. Surveillance video shows the defendant body-slam the victim to the ground. The victim’s friend intervened in the altercation, trying to break them up. The defendant took the victim’s weapon from his waistband, and during the course of the fight, a shot was fired and struck a bystander.

After the initial gunshot, the victim took off running and the defendant chased him through the mall with the gun. Surveillance shows the unarmed victim running away as the defendant chases him into a clothing store. The defendant shoots multiple times.

While the grand jury found evidence established sufficient probable cause for murder charges, the trial jury found the defendant guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, plus a $100,000 fine.

“This wasn’t self-defense,” Assistant District Attorney Randi Guillory said. “You don’t have the right to end a fight in this way, at a crowded mall putting innocent lives at risk.”

