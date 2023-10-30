Student caught with loaded gun at Laney High School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student at Laney High School was caught with a loaded weapon in their bookbag on Monday, according to school officials.

In a letter sent to parents, school officials say a student reported another student had a weapon on campus at the beginning of the day.

The student was identified, and school administrators and a Richmond County School System Police Officer walked the student to an unoccupied room where a search was conducted, according to Principal Dr. Cordaryl C. Middleton.

A loaded handgun was found in the student’s book bag, the letter states. During the search, “movement was restricted inside the building for a brief time.”

Additional officers responded and remained throughout the day, according to the letter.

“While this isolated incident has brought negative attention to our school community, it does not erase all the gains we have made this year and the milestones we are on track to achieve. We will continue being the Laney family that comes together to accomplish greatness and excel in academics and athletics,” Middleton said in the letter.

This incident will be addressed by the Code of Student Conduct and Discipline.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old was arrested on Monday and charged with weapons in school building/grounds/functions, according to Richmond County inmate bookings.

