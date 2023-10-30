Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

sss

Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta Regional Airport(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Work will start this week to add two more boarding bridges at Augusta Regional Airport.

While work is being done, passengers will see construction in the boarding area, including a temporary wall that will reduce the space in this area.

The project will enclose 1,800 square feet of the boarding area, allowing passenger boarding bridges for gates 3 and 4.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

When the terminal was built in 2008, gates were designed for walkout access onto the tarmac.

This project will reconfigure the area, increase seating capacity and eliminate ground boarding.

Overall construction costs are about $5.2 million, with $4 million of that funded by a 2023 federal grant that was part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The rest will be funded through other federal grants and airport operating funds.

The project is scheduled for completion in spring.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Oct. 29, 2023, after an Aiken County deputy shot a person on Hamelin Road...
Aiken County deputies kill suspect in shoot-out on Hamelin Road
Bottle of Xylazine. For use in horses and Cervidae only
S.C., Ga. health officials keeping an eye on spread of ‘tranq’
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Electrical outlet
Georgia Power rate hikes have some residents making tough choices
Christopher Merritt
Have you seen this man who’s wanted in Columbia County?

Latest News

Here’s how it works: once you’ve downloaded the app onto the old phone, you’ll do the same on...
What the Tech: This app turns your smartphone into a web camera
Terrence Tanksley Jr., 15.
Have you seen this Augusta teen last seen in February?
Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Even with Vogtle, Georgia Power seeks more electricity sources
Augusta Teen Mental Health Summit
Augusta health summit raises awareness on discussing teen mental health