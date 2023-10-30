Probe finished in downtown shoot-out that injured cop, killed suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has completed its review of a clash that wounded a Richmond County deputy and left a homeless man dead in July.

The GBI has turned the case over to the Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams for review, according to the agency.

The deadly incident unfolded downtown on July 8.

Deputies said when they responded to a report of a man with a gun behind a business at Ellis and 12th streets, he shot at them and they shot back.

Deputy Kenneth Mercer was wounded and the man with the gun, Duterval Sejour, was killed.

Deputies responded to the scene after a property owner told Sejour to leave and Sejour instead pulled a gun .

This is what the scene of the confrontation looked like Wednesday. (WRDW/WAGT)

The GBI said deputies found the man in an enclosed area.

Deputies confirmed that the man had a gun. While speaking with him in an attempt to get him to surrender, there was an exchange of gunfire between the deputies and the man.

During the incident, Mercer was shot and taken to a local hospital, and Sejour was fatally shot.

