One on One with Richard Rogers | Richard celebrates 30 years at WRDW

By Richard Rogers and Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re celebrating a special anniversary here at the station.

Richard Rogers has been anchoring the news here for 30 years.

So, on Sunday morning, we flipped the script on Richard.

He talks one on one with Laura Warren about his 30th anniversary.

Congratulations to Richard from all of the News 12 team!

