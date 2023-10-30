Nikki Haley files for S.C. Republican presidential primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Time is running out for Republicans running for president to get on the ballot in South Carolina.

On Monday, a new candidate filed with the state party to join their ranks: former Gov. Nikki Haley.

She returned to the place her political career began – at the South Carolina State House – to take the key step as she now seeks the nation’s highest office.

“I signed it and said, ‘Let’s do this!’” Haley said.

With that, she will officially appear on the ballot for South Carolina’s Republican presidential primary.

Her filing comes on the same day that a prominent poll in Iowa indicates she’s gaining ground and tied for second in Republican’s first-in-the-nation state.

Former President Donald Trump still maintains a sizable lead across the country and in early states – but Haley expressed confidence Monday in how she’ll be able to do in South Carolina – by the time its Feb. 24 primary arrives.

“I’ve always been the underdog,” Haley said. “I enjoy that. It’s what makes me scrappy. But no one’s going to outwork me in this race. No one’s going to outsmart me in this race. It is slow and steady wins the race. … I’ve got one more fella I gotta catch up to, and I am determined to do it. We’ll get it done.”

Some supporters in her home state say Haley’s time as governor – convinced them to back her run for the White House.

“Me and my family, we talked about it, and we thought about how she would be such a great presidential candidate, and it just turned out, like two, three years later, she decided to run for president,” said Ross White, a Haley supporter from Myrtle Beach.

The deadline for candidates to file to appear on the Republican primary ballot is coming up Tuesday.

Haley is now the fifth candidate to file, but Republican officials expect to have eight or nine candidates in total confirmed by the deadline.

