Can you help find this Augusta teen last seen in February?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a missing teen who was last seen in February, according to authorities.

Terrence Tanksley Jr., 15, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Feb. 7 at the Hyatt Place at 160 Mason McKnight Parkway, where police believe he ran away from.

Tanksley is described as a biracial male about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

Officials say Tanksley was seen in the area of Barton Chapel Road and Old McDuffie Road and is known to frequent Trinity Manor Apartments.

Anyone with information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

