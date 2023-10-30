Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Can you help find this Augusta teen last seen in February?

By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a missing teen who was last seen in February, according to authorities.

Terrence Tanksley Jr., 15, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Feb. 7 at the Hyatt Place at 160 Mason McKnight Parkway, where police believe he ran away from.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Tanksley is described as a biracial male about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

Officials say Tanksley was seen in the area of Barton Chapel Road and Old McDuffie Road and is known to frequent Trinity Manor Apartments.

MORE | Augusta convenience store sees 3 fatal shootings since 2020

Anyone with information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Oct. 29, 2023, after an Aiken County deputy shot a person on Hamelin Road...
Aiken County deputies kill suspect in shoot-out on Hamelin Road
Bottle of Xylazine. For use in horses and Cervidae only
S.C., Ga. health officials keeping an eye on spread of ‘tranq’
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Electrical outlet
Georgia Power rate hikes have some residents making tough choices
Christopher Merritt
Have you seen this man who’s wanted in Columbia County?

Latest News

Here’s how it works: once you’ve downloaded the app onto the old phone, you’ll do the same on...
What the Tech: This app turns your smartphone into a web camera
Augusta Regional Airport
sss
Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Even with Vogtle, Georgia Power seeks more electricity sources
Augusta Teen Mental Health Summit
Augusta health summit raises awareness on discussing teen mental health