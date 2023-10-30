Georgia man arrested after trying to ‘pull over’ off-duty officer, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 62-year-old man has been arrested after authorities allege he tried to impersonate police and “pull over” an off-duty officer.

The incident happened on Oct. 26. According to Athens-Clarke County police, the off-duty officer was in an unmarked car equipped with emergency lights when he was compelled to stop by Colbert resident Timothy Hulsey.

Investigators said Hulsey left the area after seeing the officer’s blue lights. He was found shortly after.

Hulsey was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer and blue lights on a vehicle.

