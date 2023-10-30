Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia judges accuse foster care agency of trying to break state law

Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff held a second public hearing into the state’s foster care system and DFCS.
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and a Senate subcommittee held a hearing on Monday on Georgia's foster...
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and a Senate subcommittee held a hearing on Monday on Georgia's foster care system. L-R Carolyn Altman, Paulding County juvenile judge; Nhan-Ai Simms, Gwinnett County juvenile judge; Wenona Belton, former Fulton County juvenile judge(WANF)
By Ciara Cummings
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia juvenile judges are accusing the state’s child welfare agency of trying to violate state law, according to testimony in an ongoing federal probe.

“The law is clear about when we detain children,” said Paulding County Juvenile Judge Carolyn Altman who, along with two others, testified Monday about their interactions with the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

It was the second public hearing of the U.S. Senate Human Rights subcommittee’s investigation into DFCS, led by Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Under oath, Altman detailed an August meeting of more than two dozen judges, in which she alleged DFCS top leadership asked them to keep children in youth detention centers while the state works to find foster homes.

“As judges, we do not lock up children, especially special needs, [just] because we can’t find placement for them,” Altman said.

Ossoff asked a second witness, Gwinnett County Juvenile Judge Nhan-Ai Simms, if that was lawful under Georgia law. She replied that it wasn’t.

“If our child welfare system has gotten to the point where we want to extend a child’s time and in detention just because we can’t find a place for them, then something’s wrong, and it’s not working,” Simms said. “We need change.”

AWARD-WINNING COVERAGE FROM INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER CIARA CUMMINGS
DFCS: Unhoused and Unsafe
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids

The witnesses described how state law indicates a child shall not be detained to punish, treat, or due to a lack of a more appropriate facility.

Wenona Belton, who recently retired as a Fulton County juvenile judge, is hopeful the federal probe will improve the system.

“I definitely want to see some policy changes,” said Belton, who also outlined her frustrations with a system that “is not working” and that is “placing the burden on children and chastising them when they fail, categorizing them as difficult.”

Altman echoed that same concern, and said few resources pr long-term solutions are given to families.

“An overuse and misuse of the safety resource plan [is] a short-term fix but then they may not circle back and fully address the problem,” Altman said, adding DFCS administratively closes cases without substantive assistance to the caregiver.

Simms said case closures happen prematurely and too often, and the DFCS “culture prioritizes metrics over safety.”

Atlanta News First Investigates reached out to DFCS on Monday for comment on the allegations in the hearing. The agency has not responded but has repeatedly denied any “systemic” failures in its system.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First Investigates to dig into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Oct. 29, 2023, after an Aiken County deputy shot a person on Hamelin Road...
Aiken County deputies kill suspect in shoot-out on Hamelin Road
Bottle of Xylazine. For use in horses and Cervidae only
S.C., Ga. health officials keeping an eye on spread of ‘tranq’
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Christopher Merritt
Have you seen this man who’s wanted in Columbia County?
Electrical outlet
Georgia Power rate hikes have some residents making tough choices

Latest News

Deon Hamilton
‘Why was he out?’: Shooting victim questions suspect’s release
Nikki Haley has formally filed paperwork to enter the Republican primary in her home state of...
Nikki Haley files for S.C. Republican presidential primary
Nikki Haley returned to the place her political career began – at the South Carolina State...
Nikki Haley files for S.C. Republican presidential primary
A deeper look into shooting suspect's criminal history
Generic clock
S.C. sex offenders on probation, parole face Halloween curfew