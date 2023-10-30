Submit Photos/Videos
Ga. Poison Center pushes ‘common sense’ candy safety practices during Halloween

Halloween is on Tuesday, October 31st
The Georgia Poison Center is stressing that this is not the time for parents to let their guards down.
By Madison Foglio
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For 9-year-old McKinley, candy is top of mind this Halloween season. And with the most anticipated sugar rush of the year on Tuesday, the Georgia Poison Center is stressing that this is not the time for parents to let their guards down.

“This is the time of year where we feel it’s safe,” said Dr. Gaylord Lopez, executive director for the Georgia Poison Center, “And don’t even have to think about some of the products our kids pick up during the holiday season. This Halloween season.”

But for Lopez, the best form of defense is common sense. Items not in the original wrapping could present an allergy risk or even contain unsafe ingredients.

“Don’t eat candy along the picking way. Wait till you come home and sort out the candy,” said Lopez. “For products not in their original container, please consider, if in doubt, throw it out.”

Grandmother and healthcare worker Darlene Boyett says she’s very careful about where her grandkids get candy from.

“It would have to be someone I know or some of my friends. So it’s got to be a connection, not just random houses,” said Boyett.

And for McKinley, she says she’s going to do one thing different this year. She’s going to check her candy with her mom.

