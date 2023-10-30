Submit Photos/Videos
DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Unseasonably warm through Monday. Cooler temperatures, a few showers possible on Halloween.
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Georgia (WRDW/WAGT) - A warm start to the work week with temperatures Monday expected to reach the middle 80s. The record high for October 30th for Augusta is 90 set back in 2016.

A pair of cold fronts will deliver the chilliest weather of the season so far for Halloween and the rest of the week.

The first front passes through Monday night. It will not produce any rain in the CSRA, but we can expect breezy and cooler conditions for Halloween with below-average highs in the lower to middle 60s. A second front moves through Tuesday evening delivering January-like temperatures to our area Wednesday through Friday.

The second front will bear watching for the possibility for a line of rain showers passing through during trick-or-treating hours on Halloween. Any rain we get would be brief and fairly light - just something to be mindful of as you make your Halloween evening plans.

Dry weather returns Wednesday through Friday, but highs will only be in the middle 50s Wednesday with near-record lows flirting with freezing Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A gradual warm-up begins Thursday afternoon and lasts through next weekend, but temperatures will remain well below average for this early in the fall season.

Sunny and seasonably mild weather returns for next weekend. Morning lows will be in the lower 40s Saturday morning and middle 40s Sunday with afternoon highs in the lower 70s Saturday and middle 70s Sunday.

