DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this evening into tonight with clouds building in by early Tuesday. Temperatures will stay mild tonight in the mid-50s.

A pair of cold fronts will deliver the chilliest weather of the season so far for Halloween and the rest of the week.

The first front passes through Monday night. It will not produce any rain in the CSRA, but we can expect cooler conditions for Halloween with below-average highs in the lower to middle 60s. A second front moves through Tuesday evening delivering January-like temperatures to our area Wednesday through Friday.

The second front will bear watching for the possibility for a line of rain showers passing through during trick-or-treating hours on Halloween. Any rain we get would be brief and fairly light - just something to be mindful of as you make your Halloween evening plans.

Dry weather returns Wednesday through Friday, but highs will only be in the middle 50s Wednesday with near-record lows several degrees below freezing Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A gradual warm-up begins Thursday afternoon and lasts through next weekend, but temperatures will remain well below average for this early in the fall season.

Very low relative humidity and breezy conditions Wednesday will create a high fire danger across the area all day long. Avoid burning anything outside if possible.

Sunny and seasonably mild weather returns for the weekend. Morning lows will be in the lower 40s Saturday morning and middle 40s Sunday with afternoon highs in the lower 70s Saturday and middle 70s Sunday.