Body found in shallow grave on Heard Avenue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death on Monday.

According to the coroner’s office, a body was found in a shallow grave behind a residence on the 800 block of Heard Avenue.

An autopsy has been scheduled and positive identification has to be made, according to the coroner’s office.

The investigation is in its early stages.

