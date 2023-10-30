Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Columbia County Take Back Day sees low turnout over the weekend

By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around the CSRA, people disposed of unused prescription drugs at drop-off points over the weekend, but in Columbia County, the turnout was low.

National Drug Take Back Day exists with two primary goals:

  • To remove medications out of the house to avoid children or adults potentially abusing them.
  • To safely dispose of them without damaging the environment.
MORE | VA Augusta hosts virtual session on emergency mental health care

Sergeant Massey of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office spoke about how this event compared to another drive six months ago.

“This is a lot smaller than what we had six months ago. Six months ago we had 90 pounds, here I believe we had around 20 pounds,” Massey says.

He was pretty satisfied with the turnout saying they will take what they can get.

One mother who attended the event on Saturday urges people how important Take Back Days are.

“That’s not something you should just dispose of. Some of these contain drugs that can be used in a harmful way for people, they have meth or things that can be turned into harmful abusive drugs. It’s not something you want to put down a toilet. It can used in our drinking water,” a local mother, Olivia Heliman says.

The events will be every six months; the next one will be in spring.

Should you want to drop off any old medicines sooner, you can go to your local sheriff’s office or police department and drop them off there.

MORE | Mitchell Park raises money for 2 families’ medical expenses

The DEA says opioid addiction and abuse in America is a nationwide problem.

A 2023 report from the DEA says that take-back days have removed more than 8,650 tons of medication from circulation, since its inception in 2010.

How to prevent drug abuse and protect our waterways:

  • Lock up or hide your medications to prevent others from taking them.
  • Don’t flush your medications - trace amounts of the chemicals in medications can end up in our waterways.
  • Dispose of your medications at take-back sites.

Visit the DEA’s Take Back Day website to learn more and find other sites near you.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Oct. 29, 2023, after an Aiken County deputy shot a person on Hamelin Road...
Aiken County deputies kill suspect in shoot-out on Hamelin Road
Bottle of Xylazine. For use in horses and Cervidae only
S.C., Ga. health officials keeping an eye on spread of ‘tranq’
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Electrical outlet
Georgia Power’s latest plans draw concerns from customers
Christopher Merritt
Columbia County man wanted in aggravated sexual battery, false imprisonment case

Latest News

Fred Hopkins
After plea in Aiken County, suspect appeals killing conviction
Richard Rogers celebrates 30 years at WRDW News 12
One on One with Richard Rogers | Richard celebrates 30 years at WRDW
Charlie Norwood uptown location
VA Augusta hosts virtual session on emergency mental health care
Alex Murdaugh officially files motion for new trial
Alex Murdaugh officially files motion for new trial
Get into the Mix: Join Cliff Bennett and Zayna Haliburton every weekday morning at 9 a.m. on...
[FULL] Morning Mix