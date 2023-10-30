Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County deputies won’t be charged in deadly clash

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams released an audio recording responding to this incident Friday evening.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation has found Burke County deputies’ use-of-force was justified in a stun-gun incident that left a man dead, and the DA won’t take the case to a grand jury.

Freddie Walker, described by deputies as a “combative mental subject,” died after the July 28 confrontation at 1041 Bailey Road outside Louisville.

Although such incidents are often investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, this one was handled by a use-of-force team the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has put together.

The Columbia County team found “that the amount of force used was reasonable in accordance with the objective reasonableness standard, Burke County Sheriff’s Office Policies and Procedures, and Georgia Law,” a Burke County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

The investigation was submitted to District Attorney Jared Williams, “who found the investigation appropriate, and will take no further action on submitting the case to the grand jury,” the spokeswoman said.

The deadly incident unfolded after 12:11 a.m. July 28, when Burke County emergency medical crews requested deputy assistance at 1041 Bailey Road, within Burke County but near Louisville, in reference to a combative mental subject.

Deputies say upon arrival, they initially talked Walker into being transported by a family member to a local hospital for an evaluation.

According to authorities, Walker then became combative, jumped out of the vehicle and tried to raise his fist at a paramedic in an attempt to strike him.

However, he was able to back away, at which time deputies calmed Walker down again.

Deputies say while they were trying to get Walker safely to the car, he tried to fight again.

A deputy deployed a stun gun but it didn’t make contact. Another deputy on the scene stepped in and used a stun gun on Walker, sending him to the ground. Walker continuously got up several times after refusing to cooperate, according to authorities.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel were able to restrain Walker after several attempts, authorities say.

While Walker was being evaluated at the scene, he became unresponsive and was taken to Burke Health, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

