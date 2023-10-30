Augusta Tech launches new apprenticeship, automotive programs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Tech is continuing its growth by announcing the creation of a nuclear science apprenticeship program.

It comes after a $264,000 grant from the Office of Workforce Development.

The money will support up to 60 apprentices by covering things like tuition, fees, books, and supplies.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions has taken on the role of the program’s sponsor.

The program will begin in January.

Also this week, Augusta Tech is holding a “soft launch” of their expanded automotive program on Wednesday.

It’s a new state-of-the-art space for students that will help train the next generation of automotive workers through 16 different certifications, including electric vehicle work.

