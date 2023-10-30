Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta murder suspect arrested after body found in shallow grave

By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a body was found in a shallow grave.

Colby Jovan Smith, 30, was detained on the scene after the body was found Monday in the 800 block of Heard Avenue.

MORE | 1 man killed in shooting on Sundy Avenue in Aiken

Smith, who also lives in the 800 block of Heard Avenue, was arrested and held in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

He’s charged with murder and concealing the death of another person.

The victim will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for identification.

The body was found in a shallow grave behind a home.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County school bus
3 students, bus driver sent to hospital after Columbia Co. crash
Georgia State Patrol
6-year-old in ICU, hit by car while trying to catch school bus
Blue postal drop boxes
Thieves raid CSRA mailboxes, stealing thousands in checks
Which of these are candy and which are lookalikes?
I-TEAM: Trick-or-treat; don’t eat

Latest News

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building (WFXG)
Augusta committees talk food trucks, hotel guests, hiring workers, and more
“I want to be the house that everyone remembers,” said Steven Brzozowski, who spends at least...
A stroll through Harlem haunted house
Haunting at Shady Grove
Want a scare? The Haunting on Shady Grove in Harlem has returned
Halloween
Keeping trick-or-treaters safe from sex predators in CSRA
Our News 12 crew on scene says the home is on the 600 block of Sumter Street Northeast.
1 man killed in shooting on Sundy Avenue in Aiken