Augusta murder suspect arrested after body found in shallow grave

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a body was found in a shallow grave.

Colby Jovan Smith, 30, was detained on the scene after the body was found Monday in the 800 block of Heard Avenue.

Smith, who also lives in the 800 block of Heard Avenue, was arrested and held in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

He’s charged with murder and concealing the death of another person.

The victim will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for identification.

The body was found in a shallow grave behind a home.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.