Augusta health summit raises awareness on discussing teen mental health

By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the weekend, Augustans attended a teenage mental health event to come together to break the stigma around discussing your mental health.

The event also provided free mental health resources and information on self-care to attendees.

Run by the Georgia Group, For Your Feels, allowed high schoolers and their parents to talk to a therapist about how they can improve their mental health awareness.

One of the coordinators spoke at the event.

Niea Bullock, program coordinator of Silence the Shame, says, “We increase the mental health literacy, decrease the stigma, and talk about it. They think mental health is a bad thing everyone has mental health. Whether it’s good whether you need help with it, or whether you just need more support everyone has it so we just want to decrease the stigma of it and tell everyone it’s okay. It’s okay to talk about how you feel its okay to get help.”

