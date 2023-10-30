Augusta airport starting work to improve boarding area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Work will start this week to add two more boarding bridges at Augusta Regional Airport.

While work is being done, passengers will see construction in the boarding area, including a temporary wall that will reduce the space in this area.

The project will enclose 1,800 square feet of the boarding area, allowing passenger boarding bridges for gates 3 and 4.

When the terminal was built in 2008, gates were designed for walkout access onto the tarmac.

This project will reconfigure the area, increase seating capacity and eliminate ground boarding.

Overall construction costs are about $5.2 million, with $4 million of that funded by a 2023 federal grant that was part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The rest will be funded through other federal grants and airport operating funds.

The project is scheduled for completion in spring.

