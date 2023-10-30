Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Alex Murdaugh officially files motion for new trial

Former attorney Alex Murdaugh has officially filed a motion for a new trial in the murders of his wife and son.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former attorney Alex Murdaugh has officially filed a motion for a new trial in the murders of his wife and son.

According to the South Carolina Public Index, the motion was made in Colleton County on Friday, Oct. 28.

This comes after the South Carolina Court of Appeals announced it would allow the former attorney to set aside the appeal of his double murder conviction so he can officially ask for a new trial.

Murdaugh is serving two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh’s attorneys are asking for a new trial, claiming Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill tried to sway the jury into a guilty verdict.

The attorneys claim Hill advised jurors not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and pressured them to reach a quick guilty verdict.

The State Attorney General’s Office has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) to investigate the claims.

MORE NEWS: 2 Upstate cities named in top 10 safest cities to trick-or-treat

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Oct. 29, 2023, after an Aiken County deputy shot a person on Hamelin Road...
Aiken County deputies kill suspect in shoot-out on Hamelin Road
Bottle of Xylazine. For use in horses and Cervidae only
S.C., Ga. health officials keeping an eye on spread of ‘tranq’
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Electrical outlet
Georgia Power’s latest plans draw concerns from customers
Christopher Merritt
Columbia County man wanted in aggravated sexual battery, false imprisonment case

Latest News

Columbia County National Drug Take Back Day 2023
Columbia County Take Back Day sees low turnout over the weekend
Fred Hopkins
After plea in Aiken County, suspect appeals killing conviction
Richard Rogers celebrates 30 years at WRDW News 12
One on One with Richard Rogers | Richard celebrates 30 years at WRDW
Charlie Norwood uptown location
VA Augusta hosts virtual session on emergency mental health care