After plea in Aiken County, suspect appeals killing conviction

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. - Fred Hopkins, who entered a surprise guilty plea in Aiken County to the deadly 2018 ambush of Florence County law enforcement officers , is appealing his recent conviction and sentencing.

A judge sentenced Hopkins on Oct. 19 to two consecutive life sentences plus 150 years.

Now, Hopkins is appealing, and a notice of intent to appeal was sent to the state’s Court of Appeals.

The sentencing came after he pled guilty earlier in October to killing Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway. He also admitted to hurting five other officers.

It is unclear when or if this appeal will be heard.

Hopkins’ guilty plea Oct. 13 in Aiken was unannounced and happened about 120 miles from where the October 2018 attack took place. It’s not clear why the hearing was in Aiken.

