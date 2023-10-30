Submit Photos/Videos
6-year-old in ICU, hit by car while trying to catch school bus

By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 6-year-old is in the hospital after Georgia State Patrol, GSP, says the child tried to catch up with the school bus on Monday.

Troopers responded to a car versus pedestrian crash on State Route 80 and Freeman Street in Warren County Monday morning.

MORE | 3 students, bus driver sent to hospital after Columbia Co. crash

GSP says the child was hit while crossing State Route 80 trying to catch up to a Warren County School System bus.

The juvenile was transported by EMS to the Children’s Hospital of Georiga with “suspected serious injuries,” GSP says.

The family tells News 12 that 6-year-old Mitchell Frost is in the ICU on a breathing tube.

