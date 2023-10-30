6-year-old in ICU, hit by car while trying to catch school bus

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 6-year-old is in the hospital after Georgia State Patrol, GSP, says the child tried to catch up with the school bus on Monday.

Troopers responded to a car versus pedestrian crash on State Route 80 and Freeman Street in Warren County Monday morning.

GSP says the child was hit while crossing State Route 80 trying to catch up to a Warren County School System bus.

The juvenile was transported by EMS to the Children’s Hospital of Georiga with “suspected serious injuries,” GSP says.

The family tells News 12 that 6-year-old Mitchell Frost is in the ICU on a breathing tube.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.