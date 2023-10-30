3 students, bus driver sent to hospital after Columbia Co. crash

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An early morning crash in Appling sent students and a bus driver to the hospital on Monday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says around 6:30 a.m., a Ford F250 was traveling east on White Oak Road when a deer entered the road, causing the truck to hit the deer.

The driver of the truck lost control and went into the oncoming lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

Columbia County School Bus 1915, route 16, was traveling west on White Oak Road and attempted to swerve before the collision with the truck, deputies say.

Three students and the bus driver were transported by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries, school officials say.

A total of eight students were on the bus, according to the Columbia County School System. School officials say the bus served Harlem Middle and Harlem High School.

Officials say students not transported to the hospital were picked up by parents.

A substitute bus and driver was provided for students on this route. The school system says no other delays occurred.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.