Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

3 students, bus driver sent to hospital after Columbia Co. crash

Columbia County school bus
Columbia County school bus(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An early morning crash in Appling sent students and a bus driver to the hospital on Monday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says around 6:30 a.m., a Ford F250 was traveling east on White Oak Road when a deer entered the road, causing the truck to hit the deer.

The driver of the truck lost control and went into the oncoming lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

Columbia County School Bus 1915, route 16, was traveling west on White Oak Road and attempted to swerve before the collision with the truck, deputies say.

MORE | Thomson High math teacher, alumni awarded Teacher of the Year

Three students and the bus driver were transported by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries, school officials say.

A total of eight students were on the bus, according to the Columbia County School System. School officials say the bus served Harlem Middle and Harlem High School.

Officials say students not transported to the hospital were picked up by parents.

A substitute bus and driver was provided for students on this route. The school system says no other delays occurred.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Oct. 29, 2023, after an Aiken County deputy shot a person on Hamelin Road...
Aiken County deputies kill suspect in shoot-out on Hamelin Road
Bottle of Xylazine. For use in horses and Cervidae only
S.C., Ga. health officials keeping an eye on spread of ‘tranq’
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Electrical outlet
Georgia Power rate hikes have some residents making tough choices
Christopher Merritt
Have you seen this man who’s wanted in Columbia County?

Latest News

From left: Duterval Sejour and Kenneth Mercer
Probe finished in downtown shoot-out that injured cop, killed suspect
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County deputies won’t be charged in deadly clash
Mikel Hannah-Harding looks into the crystal ball to forecast the weather for Halloween night.
Here's the trick-or-treat forecast for the CSRA
Halloween candy
What’s the top Halloween candy in Georgia, South Carolina?