SLED investigating deadly officer involved shooting in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has called in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Investigators say around 2:47 a.m., Sunday, deputies were called to the 300 block of Hamelin Road in Aiken for a person threatening neighbors with a firearm.

When deputies arrived, investigators say they encountered a barricaded subject who fired multiple rounds from the residence.

SWAT and negotiators responded.

During that time, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office SSGT. Stephen Shunn tells News 12 that the subject was shot and killed. No deputies were injured.

The investigation is now being handled by SLED and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

We’ll continue to update you on this developing story as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.