Mitchell Park raises money for two families to help cover medical expenses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mitchell Park’s “All Hallows Eve” returned for the third year in a row.

This year they raised money for Allison Lillie, who is recovering after being severely injured in a car accident a few months ago, and for Jennie Phillips, who has a terminal illness.

Both families live in the neighborhood and proceeds will help with their medical expenses.

The neighborhood is all out for Halloween, “It is something out of a movie like it’s filled with kids in the streets and decorations,” said Danielle Oldham, a neighbor nearby.

The event is also to make sure their neighbors are taken care of, “We really want Halloween to be not just about the candy, but about the community and just spreading that love and showing that our neighbor, like hey, we’ve got you, you’re your neighbor, we can help you,” said Oldham.

She continued, “The community just really comes together and says, Hey, you know, whatever we could do, maybe you don’t know Jenny, maybe you don’t know Allison, maybe you don’t know them, but they want to donate, they want to help.”

People nearby say what these families have been through is unimaginable,“I mean, take a moment and just think about the medical expenses of a young girl and what she’s going to have to go to, and honestly, you know, the what she went through and the therapy that she’s going through, there’s not a lot of people that would have survived that,” she said. “And then the Phillips family, Jenny Phillips, I mean, to have two young children and just go through what she’s gone through for so long.”

While early estimates aren’t available, News 12 will continue to check in with t-shirt sales and funds raised on behalf of the event.

