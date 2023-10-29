Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Mitchell Park raises money for two families to help cover medical expenses

By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mitchell Park’s “All Hallows Eve” returned for the third year in a row.

This year they raised money for Allison Lillie, who is recovering after being severely injured in a car accident a few months ago, and for Jennie Phillips, who has a terminal illness.

Both families live in the neighborhood and proceeds will help with their medical expenses.

The neighborhood is all out for Halloween, “It is something out of a movie like it’s filled with kids in the streets and decorations,” said Danielle Oldham, a neighbor nearby.

The event is also to make sure their neighbors are taken care of, “We really want Halloween to be not just about the candy, but about the community and just spreading that love and showing that our neighbor, like hey, we’ve got you, you’re your neighbor, we can help you,” said Oldham.

She continued, “The community just really comes together and says, Hey, you know, whatever we could do, maybe you don’t know Jenny, maybe you don’t know Allison, maybe you don’t know them, but they want to donate, they want to help.”

People nearby say what these families have been through is unimaginable,“I mean, take a moment and just think about the medical expenses of a young girl and what she’s going to have to go to, and honestly, you know, the what she went through and the therapy that she’s going through, there’s not a lot of people that would have survived that,” she said. “And then the Phillips family, Jenny Phillips, I mean, to have two young children and just go through what she’s gone through for so long.”

While early estimates aren’t available, News 12 will continue to check in with t-shirt sales and funds raised on behalf of the event.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bottle of Xylazine. For use in horses and Cervidae only
S.C., Ga. health officials keeping an eye on spread of ‘tranq’
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Electrical outlet
Georgia Power’s latest plans draw concerns from customers
Robert Salyer
Officers hunt for escapee from Jefferson County prison
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Announcement Party at Top Golf for Elijah Crawford
Cali’ Bound: Augusta native, Elijah Crawford, commits to Stanford Basketball
Mitchell Park holds Halloween fundraiser
Hot this weekend, rain possible for Halloween 10/28
Electrical outlet
Georgia Power’s latest plans draw concerns from customers