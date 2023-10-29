Man wanted in Columbia County for Aggravated Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment

Columbia County, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 52-year-old Christopher Merritt who’s wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment.

Merritt is currently driving a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander with Georgia tag RSN6741.

If you have have any information about his whereabouts, call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as we work to learn more about this case.

