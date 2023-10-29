Glascock County softball hits as the state runner-up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Glascock County softball made it as the state’s runner-up.

Glascock County advanced to its first-ever state final (class A DII ) after defeating Washington-Wilkes 6-0.

Washington-Wilkes ends their trip to Columbus a game away from the state final.

It is the farthest the lady tigers have ever made it-finishing 3rd.

29 years ago the Lady Tigers made it to the final 4 back when it was slow pitch.

The Panthers faced Lanier County for the title game one at 1 pm, and game 2 at 3 pm.

Eventually, the day ended with Glasscock County finishing as the state’s runner-up.

