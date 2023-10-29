Georgia wins 2023 “World’s largest cocktail party”

JACKSONVILLE, Fa. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of Georgia continued their 25-game winning streak, taking a 43-20 win over the University of Florida.

On Saturday, October 28, the back-to-back national champs went down south to Jacksonville for their annual SEC matchup rivalry with the Florida Gators.

While Florida took an early 7-0 lead, Georgia came back with 36 unanswered points and ran from there.

While the Dawgs finished the game 43-20, one big talking point was tight end Brock Bowers absence in Saturday’s game.

QB 1 for the bull dawgs, Carson Beck, weighed in saying, ”Obviously we miss #19 a lot because he’s a good player, but we have so many guys that make explosive plays, and when the ball comes to them they’re going to make the play, make the catch. Whether it’s a run or a pass that type of stuff, so we have faith in anyone who steps out onto the field.”

Wide receiver, Ladd McConkey, also weighed in on Bowers absence, “Not one person can fill Brock Bowers role. Everyone’s stepping up five percent and trying to contribute. Kind of fill that void, but for one person to go out there and say that I’m going to take over and do what Brock Bowers does, that’s silly to say. I feel like the whole offense had to step up and do something.”

