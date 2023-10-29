Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday looks like another great day for your outdoor plans with abundant sunshine and temperatures about 10 degrees warmer than average. For reference, the record high Sunday is 88 set in 2020 and 90 set in 2016 Monday.

High pressure maintains its grip on our weather Monday, so we will get to enjoy one more very warm day with highs in the middle 80s, then a pair of cold fronts will deliver the chilliest weather of the season so far for Halloween and the rest of the week.

The first front passes through Monday night. It will not produce any rain in the CSRA, but we can expect breezy and cooler conditions for Halloween with below-average highs in the lower to middle 60s. A second front moves through Tuesday evening delivering January-like temperatures to our area Wednesday through Friday. The second front will bear watching for the possibility for a line of rain showers passing through during trick-or-treat hours on Halloween. Any rain we get would be brief and fairly light - just something to be mindful of as you make your Halloween evening plans.

Dry weather returns Wednesday through Friday, but highs will only be in the middle 50s Wednesday with near record lows dipping below freezing Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A gradual warm-up begins by Thursday afternoon and lasts through next weekend, but temperatures will remain well below average for this early in the fall season.

Sunny and seasonably mild weather returns for next weekend. Morning lows will be in the lower 40s Saturday morning and middle 40s Sunday with afternoon highs in the lower 70s Saturday and middle 70s Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still talks about some BIG changes headed to the CSRA for the first week of November.

