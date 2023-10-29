Cali’ Bound: Augusta native, Elijah Crawford, commits to Stanford Basketball

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta native, Elijah Crawford, has committed to play college basketball at Stanford University.

Crawford is a three-star point guard who had six offers from the University of Georgia, University of South Carolina, Louisiana State University, Mississippi State, University of Central Florida, and Stanford University.

The 6′2″ prospect unveiled his choice bearing the Stanford “S” from under his jacket, family and friends around him cheering with black and white question mark shirts on.

Crawford plays high school ball at Brewster Academy in the New England area but spoke on his decision to go so far from home in the CSRA, “When I went there, I felt a lot of love from the coaches. The coaching staff is great they have been recruiting me for over a year and a half, and when I went there they just made me feel great.”

While he added it was not an easy choice, he says he feels ready for the next step.

