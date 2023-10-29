4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting by Georgia State University in downtown Atlanta, they told Atlanta News First.

Officers responded near a RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue at 5 a.m. on Sunday. Three women and one man were reportedly taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, with one in critical condition. Two of the victims are reportedly GSU students, the university confirmed.

The university said people not involved with GSU exchanged gunfire at John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Cortland Street, with the students as innocent bystanders.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured and their families,” the school said in a statement.

Police confirmed there is no current threat to the public.

The shooting happened near University Commons, a student housing facility, and the Piedmont Central Dining Hall.

Police said they believe two groups started fighting, spurring the gunfire. Officials have not named suspects or released the victims’ identities.

A woman staying in the area overnight told Atlanta News First she heard gunfire and cars racing off.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, something definitely happened,’” she said. “I didn’t even want to go outside and see it.”

Several businesses in the area have announced closures after the incident.

Last December, a GSU student was shot and killed in the same area.

