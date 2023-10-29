Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University

Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University in downtown Atlanta, they told Atlanta News First.
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting by Georgia State University in downtown Atlanta, they told Atlanta News First.

Officers responded near a RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue at 5 a.m. on Sunday. Three women and one man were reportedly taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, with one in critical condition. Two of the victims are reportedly GSU students, the university confirmed.

The university said people not involved with GSU exchanged gunfire at John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Cortland Street, with the students as innocent bystanders.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured and their families,” the school said in a statement.

Police confirmed there is no current threat to the public.

The shooting happened near University Commons, a student housing facility, and the Piedmont Central Dining Hall.

Police said they believe two groups started fighting, spurring the gunfire. Officials have not named suspects or released the victims’ identities.

A woman staying in the area overnight told Atlanta News First she heard gunfire and cars racing off.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, something definitely happened,’” she said. “I didn’t even want to go outside and see it.”

Several businesses in the area have announced closures after the incident.

Last December, a GSU student was shot and killed in the same area.

RELATED: Georgia State student shot, killed at gas station near campus, school confirms

Check back with Atlanta News First as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bottle of Xylazine. For use in horses and Cervidae only
S.C., Ga. health officials keeping an eye on spread of ‘tranq’
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Electrical outlet
Georgia Power’s latest plans draw concerns from customers
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Robert Salyer
Officers hunt for escapee from Jefferson County prison

Latest News

This was the scene on Oct. 29, 2023, after an Aiken County deputy shot a person on Hamelin Road...
Aiken County deputies kill suspect in shoot-out on Hamelin Road
The CSRA is a fishing paradise. The Savannah River, and Clarks Hill Lake provide a rich fishing...
Episode 25: Fishing
Devon Dabney, a candidate for city council in Johns Creek, Ga., stands outside her home and...
The Trump era has changed the politics of local elections in Georgia, a pivotal 2024 battleground
Georgia Tech fans swam the field after defeating North Carolina in an NCAA college football...
No. 17 North Carolina loses again, falls to Georgia Tech in 46-42 shootout