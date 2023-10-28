Submit Photos/Videos
Zoo mourning loss of beloved polar bear just weeks before his 20th birthday

The North Carolina Zoo says it is deeply saddened to announce the loss of male polar bear Payton.
The North Carolina Zoo says it is deeply saddened to announce the loss of male polar bear Payton.(North Carolina Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ASHEBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina zoo is mourning the death of one of its beloved polar bears.

According to the North Carolina Zoo, a male polar bear named Payton died on Wednesday while being transferred to another zoo.

The animal care team said they are “devastated by the loss of this beloved polar bear.”

Officials with the North Carolina Zoo said Payton was being transferred to the Louisville Zoo as part of a polar bear breeding partnership.

The transfer was reportedly recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and Payton was accompanied by an experienced care team during the planned transfer operation.

After the care team left the North Carolina Zoo with Payton, the team said they performed routine checks on him during the trip.

However, less than two hours away from the zoo, the team found Payton nonresponsive. He was transported to a nearby large animal veterinarian where he was confirmed dead.

“The necropsy indicated some evidence of cardiac disease, a tumor on his adrenal gland as well as some moderate osteoarthritis in keeping with his advanced age. Tissue samples will be sent to outside laboratories for further testing to help determine the cause of his death,” said Dr. Jb Minter, the North Carolina Zoo’s director of animal health.

Payton had been at the North Carolina Zoo since January 2021. He was previously at the Memphis Zoo and was born at the Brookfield Zoo on Nov. 8, 2003.

“He was the best boy bear. His trust was worth the effort to earn, and it was a privilege and honor to have earned that. I learned so much from him and I was blessed to work with him,” said polar bear keeper Melissa Vindigni.

A full investigation will be conducted, North Carolina Zoo officials said.

