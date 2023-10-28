Submit Photos/Videos
Purpose Center of Augusta holds last event of the year

By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Purpose Center in Augusta hosted its last event of the year on Friday.

The center helps give kids a safe place to go for two hours every fourth Friday of the month and teaches them to stay positive.

On Friday, they held a fall festival where they gave kids free clothes, haircuts, and allowed them to play games and win prizes.

They also learned about different seasons.

“We teach them about fall and the different seasons and we let them know that you may fall sometimes, but you can get back up and you can grow right back but fall is not the end,” said Kamilah Freeman, program coordinator.

The purpose center is on Olive Road and its program starts again in January.

