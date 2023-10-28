Mustangs, Yellow Jackets fight for a win in Game of the Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s week 11, which means it’s the final week of the regular season for our South Carolina teams, and we have some stellar matchups on tap for Friday night.

In our Under the Lights Game of the Week, the undefeated Midland Valley Mustangs are looking to complete a perfect regular season in a showdown with North Augusta for the class 4A region four championships.

We were live from the Valley ahead of a game that when it’s all said and done could be one for the ages.

These two teams are going to battle it out on Friday night, and it could be a historic win for Midland Valley if they find a way to come out on top.

It’s been since the Clinton Administration, 1998 since Midland Valley beat North Augusta.

But now it’s something they’re very capable of doing on Friday with Traevon Dunbar running the ball.

He’s been the difference-maker for the Mustangs.

For North Augusta, they have a few losses on their record from their non-region schedule designed to toughen them up for games like this.

Both coaches know they have what it takes to keep the win streak alive or finally end the 25-year drought.

“It’s really not in the past. We’re going to focus on the fact that we think that we’re a better football team now. We can be a lot more competitive than we have been in the past and we’re going to go out there and hope things go our way and execute the way we’ve been coached,” said Earl Chaptman, Midland Valley head coach.

North Augusta Head Coach Richard Bush said: “The past doesn’t mean anything. It’s all about the present so our goal each week is to go 1-0 so that’s the goal this week is to come out play sound, play focus, play fundamental football and we’ll see what happens.”

The Valley is set up for an offensive and defensive rock fight between these two teams.

The last time North Augusta lost to Midland Valley; gas was $1.06 and internet blogs appeared for the first time.

But Midland Valley looks to change that Friday night.

One way they’re going to do that is putting the ball in Dunbar’s hands. Last week against South Aiken, their offense was off to a slow start until Dunbar got going. Once he popped, he didn’t stop, putting up 313 yards and four touchdowns on only nine carries.

Both coaches know what can happen when he’s on the field.

Chaptman said: “It’s special when you have a guy you can hand it to nine times and go for what most teams won’t run for in a game.”

Bush said: “He’s a tremendous running back. If he gets a seam, he’s very capable of taking it to the house from what we’ve seen on film, so we have to be very sound up front on defense. We have to be in our gaps, and we have to tackle very well.”

Midland Valley takes the win against North Augusta 49-48.

