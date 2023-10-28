Submit Photos/Videos
Local teams continue fight in day 3 of state softball Elite 8

By Daniel Booth
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia High School Association Softball State Elite 8 has entered day three.

We were live in Columbus, where five of our local teams are playing for the title.

Day 2

During day two, Washington-Wilkes has advanced to the class 1A-D2 state semifinals. Harlem, Glascock County, and the Emanuel County Institute won to keep their state championship hopes alive.

Grovetown’s historic season comes to an end on day two against Pope.

Day 3

Harlem won their first game of the day against their regional rival Morgan County, but then came up short to Gordon Lee for the second time in this tournament, elimitating the Lady Bulldogs.

The defending state champion Emanuel County Institute Lady Bulldogs were eliminated by Wilcox County.

Glascock County won both of their games on Friday, which means they will face Washington Wilkes for the right to advance to the class 1A-D2 state championship game on Saturday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Friday scores

  • Harlem 9, Morgan County 1
  • Gordon Lee 9, Harlem 0 (Eliminated)
  • Glascock County 1, Georgia Military College 0
  • Glascock County 6, Wilcox County 0
  • Lanier County 7, Washington-Wilkes 0
  • Wilcox County 6, Emanuel County Institute 4 (Eliminated)

GHSA state softball schedule for Saturday:

  • 11:00 a.m.: Washington-Wilkes vs. Glascock County

