Grovetown Police search for missing juvenile

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Grovetown Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Tyrell Slater.

Police say he was last seen in the area of S. Willowick Drive around 11:30 p.m., Saturday, October 27, wearing blue jeans and a blue tank top.

If you have information as to where the missing teen could be, call Grovetown Police at 706-863-1212. You may remain anonymous.

