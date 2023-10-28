Submit Photos/Videos
Grovetown Police search for missing juvenile

Grovetown Police are searching for missing juvenile
Grovetown Police are searching for missing juvenile(WRDW)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Grovetown Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Tyrell Slater.

Police say he was last seen in the area of S. Willowick Drive around 11:30 p.m., Saturday, October 27, wearing blue jeans and a blue tank top.

If you have information as to where the missing teen could be, call Grovetown Police at 706-863-1212. You may remain anonymous.

