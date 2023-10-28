Georgia Power’s latest plans draw concerns from customers

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power says with more businesses moving to Georgia, it needs more electricity ... and fast.

The Georgia Public Service Commission will hold a meeting to hear from the company and critics who feel the move will cost customers and hurt the environment.

The whole plan has some customers worried.

Doris Pittman is retired and on a fixed income, and the cost of just about everything is going up.

She has to make a choice: To leave the light on, get medicine, or get food

The average customer pays more than $150 a month after five rate increases passed this year.

And Georgia Power’s new plan could increase its 2.7 million customers’ bills again.

Pittman wants to ask why.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Jennifer Whitfield, senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, says Georgia Power’s plan puts an unfair burden on ratepayers, and there are cleaner options like solar.

According to the company: “Georgia Power expects existing and new customers to recognize substantial economic benefits from this energy usage growth, which helps offset and balance the cost of investment needed to serve Georgia’s growing energy needs.”

Rabbi Lawrence Rosenthal plans to speak against the measure.

He says many of the people he serves are already maxed out.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates this investment could cost billions of dollars. Customers who feel strongly about this proposal can speak at the upcoming hearing of the Georgia Public Service Commission.

