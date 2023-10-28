Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia Power’s latest plans draw concerns from customers

According to Georgia Power, current energy projections for the state now reflect energy growth of approximately 6,600 megawatts (MW) through 2030.
By Abby Kourouris
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power says with more businesses moving to Georgia, it needs more electricity ... and fast.

The Georgia Public Service Commission will hold a meeting to hear from the company and critics who feel the move will cost customers and hurt the environment.

The whole plan has some customers worried.

MORE | Even with Vogtle, Georgia Power says it needs more electricity sources

Doris Pittman is retired and on a fixed income, and the cost of just about everything is going up.

She has to make a choice: To leave the light on, get medicine, or get food

The average customer pays more than $150 a month after five rate increases passed this year.

And Georgia Power’s new plan could increase its 2.7 million customers’ bills again.

Pittman wants to ask why.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Jennifer Whitfield, senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, says Georgia Power’s plan puts an unfair burden on ratepayers, and there are cleaner options like solar.

According to the company: “Georgia Power expects existing and new customers to recognize substantial economic benefits from this energy usage growth, which helps offset and balance the cost of investment needed to serve Georgia’s growing energy needs.”

Rabbi Lawrence Rosenthal plans to speak against the measure.

He says many of the people he serves are already maxed out.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates this investment could cost billions of dollars. Customers who feel strongly about this proposal can speak at the upcoming hearing of the Georgia Public Service Commission.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Green Jr., Kendrick Green, Torjae Tanksley,
3 convicted in 2020 murder of dad behind Augusta Pizza Hut
Bottle of Xylazine. For use in horses and Cervidae only
S.C., Ga. health officials keeping an eye on spread of ‘tranq’
Fort Gordon became Fort Eisenhower in Oct. 27, 2023.
Fort Gordon becomes Fort Eisenhower in renaming ceremony
Frank Martin Jr.
Suspect arrested in killing at Broad Street convenience store
LaDime Doe
Plea entered in case of transgender woman’s Allendale killing

Latest News

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Even with Vogtle, Georgia Power says it needs more electricity sources
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Grovetown Police are searching for missing juvenile Tyrell Slater.
Grovetown police search for missing 16-year-old
Who will advance to state championships?