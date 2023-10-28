Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weekend looks great for your outdoor plans with abundant sunshine and temperatures nearly 10 degrees warmer than average.

High pressure will maintain its grip on our weather Monday, so we will get to enjoy one more very warm day with highs in the middle 80s, before a pair of cold fronts pass through bringing much cooler weather for Halloween and the rest of the week.

The first front passes through Monday night. It will not produce any rain in the CSRA, but we can expect breezy and cooler conditions for Halloween with below-average highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A second front moves through Tuesday evening bringing a few scattered showers for trick-or-treaters and the coldest weather of the season, so far, Wednesday through Friday.

Dry weather can be expected Wednesday through Friday, but highs will only be in the upper 50s Wednesday with lows dipping below freezing Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A gradual warm-up begins by Thursday afternoon and lasts through next weekend, but temperatures will remain well below average for this early in the fall season.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.