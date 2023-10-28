Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Unseasonably warm through the weekend. Cooler temperatures, a few showers possible on Halloween.
10/28/2023 Morning Weather Update
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weekend looks great for your outdoor plans with abundant sunshine and temperatures nearly 10 degrees warmer than average.

High pressure will maintain its grip on our weather Monday, so we will get to enjoy one more very warm day with highs in the middle 80s, before a pair of cold fronts pass through bringing much cooler weather for Halloween and the rest of the week.

The first front passes through Monday night. It will not produce any rain in the CSRA, but we can expect breezy and cooler conditions for Halloween with below-average highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A second front moves through Tuesday evening bringing a few scattered showers for trick-or-treaters and the coldest weather of the season, so far, Wednesday through Friday.

Dry weather can be expected Wednesday through Friday, but highs will only be in the upper 50s Wednesday with lows dipping below freezing Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A gradual warm-up begins by Thursday afternoon and lasts through next weekend, but temperatures will remain well below average for this early in the fall season.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bottle of Xylazine. For use in horses and Cervidae only
S.C., Ga. health officials keeping an eye on spread of ‘tranq’
Kenneth Green Jr., Kendrick Green, Torjae Tanksley,
3 convicted in 2020 murder of dad behind Augusta Pizza Hut
Frank Martin Jr.
Suspect arrested in killing at Broad Street convenience store
Fort Gordon became Fort Eisenhower in Oct. 27, 2023.
Fort Gordon becomes Fort Eisenhower in renaming ceremony
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia

Latest News

10/28/2023 Morning Weather Update
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Halloween Weekend Forecast 10/27
BEAUTIFUL WARM WEEKEND AHEAD
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
BEAUTIFUL WARM WEEKEND AHEAD
Mikel's 5:30 PM Forecast - Warm & Dry Weekend - 10/27/23