Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weekend looks great for your outdoor plans with abundant sunshine and temperatures nearly 10 degrees warmer than average. This means we can expect sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s Saturday and middle 80s Sunday. Saturday night will be on the mild side as well with overnight lows well above average in the middle 50s. Winds will be light and from the west at 2 to 4 mph becoming calm Saturday night.

High pressure will maintain its grip on our weather Monday, so we will get to enjoy one more very warm day with highs in the middle 80s, before a pair of cold fronts pass through bringing much cooler weather for Halloween and the rest of the week.

The first front passes through Monday night. It will not produce any rain in the CSRA, but we can expect breezy and cooler conditions for Halloween with below average highs in the upper 60s. A second front moves through Tuesday evening bringing a few scattered showers for trick-or-treaters Tuesday evening and the coldest weather of the season, so far, Wednesday through Friday.

Dry weather can be expected Wednesday through Friday, but highs will only be in the upper 50s Wednesday with lows dipping below freezing Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A gradual warm up begins by Thursday afternoon lasting through next weekend, but temperatures will remain well below average for this early in the fall season.

10/28/2023 Morning Weather Update

