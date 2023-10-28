Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia

FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Officials said on Wednesday, Sept. 27, that the winner of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot in August has come forward to claim the prize. The winning ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach, Fla., a town along the Atlantic Coast near Jacksonville, Fla.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nobody won the jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, but one lucky person in Georgia did win $4 million.

The winning numbers were 11, 32, 43, 57 and 70, with Mega Ball 6 and Megaplier 4. The estimated jackpot now sits at $137 million, with a cash option of $59.8 million.

A winner in Texas also scored the $4 million Megaplier on Friday, while two others in Michigan and New Jersey won $1 million each.

The last jackpot win was on Oct. 6 in San Angelo, Texas.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Green Jr., Kendrick Green, Torjae Tanksley,
3 convicted in 2020 murder of dad behind Augusta Pizza Hut
Fort Gordon became Fort Eisenhower in Oct. 27, 2023.
Fort Gordon becomes Fort Eisenhower in renaming ceremony
Frank Martin Jr.
Suspect arrested in killing at Broad Street convenience store
Bottle of Xylazine. For use in horses and Cervidae only
S.C., Ga. health officials keeping an eye on spread of ‘tranq’
LaDime Doe
Plea entered in case of transgender woman’s Allendale killing

Latest News

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Even with Vogtle, Georgia Power says it needs more electricity sources
Grovetown Police are searching for missing juvenile Tyrell Slater.
Grovetown police search for missing 16-year-old
Who will advance to state championships?
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 11 highlights