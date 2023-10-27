Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

WATCH: Local patriotic pups sing to National Anthem every morning

By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two local dog brothers are getting attention for their patriotism - singing the National Anthem every morning.

Meet Ollie and Bear from Evans, brothers who love to interact with the daily anthem.

MORE | Fort Gordon to be renamed during official ceremony today

Their owner shows it starts out with Ollie, who hears his sibling Bear, who then joins in.

Both of them are rescue dogs, 3-years-old.

But they sure do love showing their patriotism and their owner every morning.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Gilstrap
Dogs’ owner enters plea in mauling that marred boy for life
Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS
2 people open fire on SUV, injuring driver in Aiken
Shooting captured on camera in Augusta's Richwood neighborhood.
‘It changed my life forever’: Shooting victim speaks out
In this 2005 photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield...
Once-lost evidence turns up in James Brown mystery
Child sent to Augusta burn center after barrel fire

Latest News

Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day
Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office held a pauper’s burial service Friday morning in Graniteville.
Pauper’s burial held to remember lives in Aiken County
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and Kenneth Kinsey estimate the distance of a shotgun during...
Star witness in Murdaugh trial becomes private eye in Orangeburg
Bottle of Xylazine. For use in horses and Cervidae only
S.C., Ga. health officials keeping an eye on spread of ‘tranq’
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
Get cash back on your period products if you live in Georgia