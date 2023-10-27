WATCH: Local patriotic pups sing to National Anthem every morning

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two local dog brothers are getting attention for their patriotism - singing the National Anthem every morning.

Meet Ollie and Bear from Evans, brothers who love to interact with the daily anthem.

Their owner shows it starts out with Ollie, who hears his sibling Bear, who then joins in.

Both of them are rescue dogs, 3-years-old.

But they sure do love showing their patriotism and their owner every morning.

