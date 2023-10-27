Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Teen missing again, just weeks after being found

Ezekiel Finley Dacosta
Ezekiel Finley Dacosta(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A teenager is missing for the second time in a few months, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said Friday that Ezekiel Finley Dacosta, 16, is missing after last being seen at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Standish Place.

MORE | Missing man last seen riding lawn mower down an Augusta street

Dacosta may be in the Cardigan Court or Glenn Hills High School area.

He’s 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call 706-821-1020 or 706-821-108.

He previously was reported missing Sept. 2 but had been found by Oct. 11.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Gilstrap
Dogs’ owner enters plea in mauling that marred boy for life
Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS
2 people open fire on SUV, injuring driver in Aiken
Shooting captured on camera in Augusta's Richwood neighborhood.
‘It changed my life forever’: Shooting victim speaks out
In this 2005 photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield...
Once-lost evidence turns up in James Brown mystery
911 generic
I-TEAM: Additional inappropriate sexual conduct uncovered at Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Frank Martin Jr.
Suspect arrested in killing at Broad Street convenience store
Columbia County closes Fire Station 2 on Gibbs Road
The stage was set Friday afternoon for the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee in North Augusta.
The stage is set for North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
In Georgia, there is a law the details the consequences of stealing packages and mail.
Did you know there is a Georgia law that targets porch pirates?
Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day
Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day