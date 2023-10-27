Teen missing again, just weeks after being found

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A teenager is missing for the second time in a few months, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said Friday that Ezekiel Finley Dacosta, 16, is missing after last being seen at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Standish Place.

Dacosta may be in the Cardigan Court or Glenn Hills High School area.

He’s 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call 706-821-1020 or 706-821-108.

He previously was reported missing Sept. 2 but had been found by Oct. 11.

