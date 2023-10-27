Submit Photos/Videos
Taylor Swift is now a billionaire

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN) - Taylor Swift is now a billionaire.

According to a new Bloomberg analysis report, Swift’s total net worth has reached $1.1 billion – an estimate the outlet calls “conservative.”

Bloomberg said Swift is one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on just her music and performances alone and not from other business ventures.

Her Eras Tour is set to gross an estimated $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales alone, not including international shows.

Swift announced in 2019 that she planned to re-record her first six studio albums after her former label sold her master recordings.

She has since released “Taylor’s Version” albums for “Red,” “Speak Now,” “Fearless,” and “1989,” which just released today.

