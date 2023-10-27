Murdaugh trial star witness becomes private eye in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A star witness in the Alex Murdaugh trial is starting a new business venture.

Forensics investigator Dr. Kenneth Kinsey is now a private eye.

“Its great to be able to concentrate on your work again and your client and what your client’s needs are and I’m enjoying that,” Kinsey said.

After a case he considers the highlight of his career, standout witness in Murdaugh’s double murder trial, Kinsey said he’s ready for the next chapter.

“It was just time. I’ve always said that you would never be the one you had to carry out on a gurney. When it was time you would know it was time,” Kinsey said, “My dad retired from public safety he said you’ll know when its time.”

His retirement from law enforcement marks a new beginning.

“I’ve testified in four murder trials in about the last two months and I’m enjoying that. I never thought I would have the opportunity to work criminal cases again and I have solicitors reach out to me to see if I can help with some violent crimes cases. I’ve also done some defense work so it’s nice to just be able to look for the truth, present the truth, and then let those men and women of the jury figure it out,” Kinsey said.

He recently opened up his own consulting firm, Kenny Kinsey and Associates.

Kinsey’s consulting firm offers case review, crime scene evaluation and reconstruction, and law enforcement training, among other services.

“I’m not going to be that guy hiding in the azalea bush taking pictures of someone’s wife or husband. That’s not what I’m doing. I’m still going to concentrate on violent crimes, major incidents,” Kinsey said.

After captivating jurors and true crime fans during his testimony, Kinsey said he used “old-fashioned” police work to find the facts. It’s the same way he takes on every case.

“More than half of my life I’ve carried a badge and with Murdaugh and the happenings after Murdaugh, I worked cases before Murdaugh, but now with the publicity, business has picked up and I’m so fortunate it’s been such a blessing to have cases in four states and I’ve got a fifth state pending,” Kinsey said.

During the Murdaugh trial, Kinsey refuted some the defense’s key arguments.

What about Murdaugh’s attorneys recently asking for a new trial.

“I think defense attorneys are doing what defense attorneys are paid to do. I don’t put a lot of credit into it at this point in time, but I will tell you if the allegations are proven, it it’s vetted, and if there is some kind of impropriety, whether its Alex Murdaugh or Jack the Ripper, they deserve a new trial, but I’m going to leave that to the people that decide that. I’m going to have faith in the jury until somebody proves to me that I shouldn’t,” Kinsey said.

Kinsey now has his eye on another Lowcountry case.

He’s part of the investigative team looking into the death of Steven Smith after new information came out during the Murdaugh trial.

