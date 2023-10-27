Submit Photos/Videos
S.C., Ga. health officials keeping an eye on spread of ‘tranq’

Xylazine is a depressant, which can slow your breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure to dangerous levels.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina health officials will start collecting data on overdose deaths related to an animal tranquilizer finding its way into illegal drugs.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control this week issued a public health order for xylazine, effective Nov. 27.

The order would require medical professionals who test for xylazine in overdose victims to report positive results to the state agency or face a fine.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The long-acting sedative with pain-relieving and muscle relaxant properties – used as a tranquilizer for large animals – is most commonly found mixed with heroin, cocaine marijuana and illicitly manufactured fentanyl.

The depressant can slow your breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure to dangerous levels.

The Georgia Department of Public Health found that between 2020 and 2022, xylazine-related deaths increased by more than 1,100% in the Peach State. Officials say 183 Georgians died last year of an overdose where levels of xylazine were present.

I-TEAM | Additional inappropriate sexual conduct uncovered at Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

The Georgia Department of Public Health says it’s not clear at this point if xylazine is being diverted from veterinary medication, or if it’s being produced illicitly.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control board deferred labeling the drug as a controlled substance to allow lawmakers to work on a way to control the drug without disrupting veterinarians.

